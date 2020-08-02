Coronavirus reunites long-lost sisters who haven't seen each other in over 50 years

(CNN) Two Nebraska sisters who were separated 53 years ago are now reunited thanks to the coronavirus.

Doris Crippen, 73, said she had come down with what she thought was the flu in May. Due to how weak it made her, she ended up falling and breaking her arm, sending her to the emergency room and eventually down memory lane.

It turned out she had coronavirus and had to spend almost 30 days in the hospital recovering, Crippen said. After she was released, Crippen went to Fremont Methodist Health's Dunklau Gardens to get rehab on her arm.

It was there that she encountered a wonderful surprise.

Bev Boro, 53, has been a medication aide at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont for 22 years and when she came across Crippen's name on a patient board she immediately recognized it.

Read More