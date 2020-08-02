Rosa Parks's handwritten letter about Martin Luther King Jr. goes up for sale

(CNN) A letter that Rosa Parks wrote in remembrance of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. nearly a decade after his death is up for sale.

The letter is available on the website Moments in Time , and is priced at $54,000. The letter is dated October 6, 1981, and was addressed to a Mr. Kessler.

The letter was written in response to an autograph collector's correspondence asking Parks what she thought of King, Moments in Time CEO Gary Zimet told CNN.

In the letter, Parks said, "I admired and respected him as a truly great man committed an dedicated to freedom, peace and loyalty for all oppressed humanity. He was a leader of the masses in Montgomery, Alabama and the nation."

The letter that Rosa Parks wrote in remembrance of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

King organized the Montgomery Bus Boycott after Parks was arrested and jailed for refusing to give up her seat to a White man on a city bus.

