A Dunkin' Donuts employee was arrested after a police officer found spit in his coffee

(CNN) A Dunkin' Donuts employee was arrested Friday after an Illinois State Trooper discovered mucus in his drink.

The trooper, based in Chicago, bought a large black coffee on Thursday evening and removed the lid to cool it down when he discovered "a large, thick piece of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva," floating in his coffee, police said.

Vincent J. Sessler, 25, was charged with disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and battery to a peace officer, according to Illinois State Police.

CNN could not determine if Sessler has a lawyer.

"This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day," ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a statement.

