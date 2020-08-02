Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus

(CNN)Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's most famous film stars, says he has tested negative for Covid-19 and been discharged from hospital.
The 77-year-old Bollywood actor spent around three weeks in hospital after testing positive last month.
But he told fans on Sunday: "I have tested COVID negative, have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine."
Bachchan was one of the most high-profile figures to test positive amid India's coronavirus outbreak. Hailed by many as the country's greatest living actor, he is revered in his home nation and a legend within the Bollywood industry.
He tweeted: "The excellent care and nursing at Nanavati (hospital) made it possible for me to see this day."
Bachchan' son, Abhishek Bachchan, also tested positive for the virus last month, and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aradhya were confirmed to have the virus the next day.
While the other three are back home, Abhishek is still in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.
He tweeted: "I, unfortunately, due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you for your continued wishes and prayers for my family."
Abhishek said he was humbled by well wishes and added: "I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."
The stars make up the first family of Bollywood, but have fallen victim to a severe outbreak that has swept through India.
The country has suffered more than 1.75 million positive cases, the third-highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 37,000 people have died.