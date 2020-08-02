Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus

(CNN) Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's most famous film stars, says he has tested negative for Covid-19 and been discharged from hospital.

The 77-year-old Bollywood actor spent around three weeks in hospital after testing positive last month.

But he told fans on Sunday: "I have tested COVID negative, have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine."

Bachchan was one of the most high-profile figures to test positive amid India's coronavirus outbreak. Hailed by many as the country's greatest living actor, he is revered in his home nation and a legend within the Bollywood industry.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

He tweeted: "The excellent care and nursing at Nanavati (hospital) made it possible for me to see this day."

