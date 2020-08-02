Mexico arrests alleged Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel chief

Mexico City (CNN) Mexican security forces on Sunday arrested the alleged leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, commonly known as "El Marro" -- the Sledgehammer.

Federal and state authorities arrested Yépez Ortiz in the central state of Guanajuato, according to a joint statement released by the Guanajuato government and Mexico's Secretariat of Public Security.

At least five other people were detained in the joint operation, and a businesswoman who had been kidnapped was rescued, the statement said.

'El Marro' was arrested in a join operation by federal and state security forces, authorities said.

Mexico's Security Minister, Alfonso Durazo, confirmed Yépez Ortiz's detention via Twitter, adding that he was detained through an arrest warrant for "organized crime and fuel theft."

In a video posted on his Twitter account , Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador praised the arrest.

