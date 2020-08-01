When a man heard that farmers were destroying unsold produce, he arranged for trucks to deliver 3 million pounds of it to food banks

(CNN) George Ahearn, who grew up in the farming town of Othello, Washington, co-founded EastWest Food Rescue after learning that Covid-19 was costing local farmers so much business that they were willing to destroy their crops.

His non-profit has since moved three million pounds of produce from farms in eastern Washington to the western part of the state for distribution to hundreds of food banks and meal programs.

"I know these people that I grew up with on one hand, and on the other hand I know there is a need here; I'm just going to connect the two dots," Ahearn, 45, who now lives in Bothell, Washington, and also runs a nursing business told CNN.

He started by calling local food banks who said they would be glad to take some of the produce that would otherwise go to waste. But when he called the farmers, they wanted to give him potatoes and onions by the semi-truck full. That was way more than Ahearn's car could handle.

He also had another problem; food banks needed the potatoes and onions to be cleaned and bagged before donation.

Read More