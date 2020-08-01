Trader Joe's, responding to demands to change its packaging, says the product labels aren't racist

(CNN) Amidst a reexamination of American culture that has seen numerous racial and ethnic stereotypes dismantled -- like the infamous Aunt Jemima -- Trader Joe's persists.

More than 5,000 people have signed a petition calling on the grocery store chain to change what they call its racist branding names, using phrases like "Trader José" "Trader Ming's" and "San Joe" on some of its international food products.

But Trader Joe's is defending the practice.

"We want to be clear: we disagree that any of these labels are racist. We do not make decisions based on petitions," the grocery store said in a statement on July 24.

"Decades ago, our Buying Team started using product names, like Trader Giotto's, Trader José's, Trader Ming's, etc. We thought then — and still do — that this naming of products could be fun and show appreciation for other cultures," it continued.

