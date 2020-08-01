Pregnant woman killed in Columbia, Maryland; baby in critical condition

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Jay Croft, CNN

Updated 12:56 PM ET, Sat August 1, 2020

A Howard County Police Department car in Maryland
(CNN)A pregnant woman was fatally shot in her home on Friday night in Columbia, Maryland, the Howard County Police Department said in a statement.

Rabiah Ahmad, 30, was 28 weeks pregnant and taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where she later died, the statement reads.
Physicians at the hospital delivered the baby, who was reported in critical condition, HCPD said.
Police said multiple bullets were fired from outside into the house, one of them striking Ahmad. No one else was injured.
    Several unrelated people live in the house. Detectives are investigating whether anyone there was targeted, the statement said.
    Police are offering a $5,000 reward for any information on the incident.