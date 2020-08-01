Matt Dumba is first NHL player to kneel during US National Anthem

(CNN) Matt Dumba became the first National Hockey League player to kneel during the US National Anthem on Saturday.

"For those unaffected by systemic racism, or unaware, I'm sure that some of you believe this topic has garnered too much attention during the last couple of months. But let me assure you, it has not," Dumba said prior to kneeling. "Racism is everywhere -- and we need to fight against it."

While Dumba is not on either of the teams that played Saturday, he is part of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, an organization that formed in June consisting of seven former and current NHL players. The organization's mission is to "eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey," according to the NHL.

"I know first-hand, as a minority playing of the great game of hockey, the unexplainable and difficult challenges that come with it," Dumba said Saturday.

