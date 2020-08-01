A lottery player went to 40 stores and finally scored a $5 million winning scratch-off

(CNN) After around 40 stores and four hours of searching, one North Carolina man finally struck gold.

Kevin Clark, of Candler, North Carolina, played a hunch and went on a journey to find the last top prize of the $5,000,000 Mega Cash scratch-off game.

"I had a real good feeling it was going to be in the western part of the state," Clark said, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Clark spent four hours going store to store, buying every single $20 Mega Cash ticket, until he finally found the winner at a Stop N Go on U.S. 70 in Swannanoa, North Carolina.

"I scanned it with my phone and it told me to go see a retailer," he said. "So, I scratched it off, and when I scratched it off I couldn't believe it. I started shaking. And then I cried."

