Jimmy Butler forced to change nameless jersey prior to tip-off against Denver Nuggets

(CNN) Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler has been very vocal about wearing a jersey with no name on the back.

Butler says no name on his jersey signifies he's no different than any other Black person. But ahead of tip-off against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Butler was asked to change his jersey. Referees cited league rules for asking Butler to change.

Jimmy Butler stepped onto the court wearing a jersey with no name on the back. The refs made him switch to one with a name plate before tipping off.



