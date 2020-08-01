Midair collision kills 7 in Alaska, including state lawmaker

(CNN) Two small planes collided in the air in Alaska on Friday, killing all seven people on both aircraft, including a state representative from the area, state troopers said.

The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. local time in Soldotna, about 150 miles south of Anchorage, troopers said in a statement

One plane was piloted by Rep. Gary Knopp, 67, of Kenai, troopers said. He was the only person on board.

Alaska state Rep. Gary Knopp was killed in the midair collision of two planes near Soldotna on Friday, July 31, 2020.

The victims in the other plane were its pilot, a guide, and four people in their 20s from South Carolina. All six died at the scene, except for one who died while being taken to a hospital, troopers said.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it is investigating the crash "involving a Piper PA-12 and a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver."

The NTSB is investigating Friday's crash in Soldotna, AK involving a Piper PA-12 and a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) July 31, 2020

