L.A. Zoo's African lions Hubert and Kalisa were euthanized after age-related health problems

(CNN) Hubert and Kalisa were best friends for life.

The African lion duo spent many years together, never having cubs with each other but companions, nonetheless.

But on Thursday, their partnership came to an end. The Los Angeles Zoo made the decision to humanely euthanize the two lions, due to declining health and age-related illnesses.

"Hubert and Kalisa are an iconic part of the L.A. Zoo experience, and our staff and guests have been touched by their loyal companionship," Denise Verret, director of the L.A. Zoo, said in a statement. "Their longevity is truly a testament to the level of expert care our veterinary and animal care teams provide for our elderly animals. These lions will remain a positive part of our history, and they will be greatly missed."

Hubert, born Feb. 7, 1999, and Kalisa, born Dec. 26, 1998 spent six years together at the L.A. Zoo, and even more while at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle.

Read More