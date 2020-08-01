Connie Culp, the first person to receive a near-total face transplant in the US, has died

(CNN) Connie Culp, the first person in the US to receive a near-total face transplant, has died, according to the Cleveland Clinic, where the procedure was performed in 2008. She was 57 years old.

Culp died Wednesday of complications from an infection unrelated to her transplant, Cleveland Clinic spokeswoman Andrea Pacetti told CNN.

"Connie was an incredibly brave, vibrant woman and an inspiration to many," said Dr. Frank Papay, chair of Cleveland Clinic's Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Institute, who was part of Connie's surgical team.

"Her strength was evident in the fact that she had been the longest-living face transplant patient to date," Papay said in a statement. "She was a great pioneer and her decision to undergo a sometimes daunting procedure is an enduring gift for all of humanity."

Culp lost the mid-portion of her face after being shot by her husband in 2004. The Ohio mother of two was left partially blind, unable to smell and speak, and she had to rely on a surgical opening in her neck to breathe.

More than two years after undergoing a landmark, near-total face transplant at the Cleveland Clinic, Connie Culp said she was happy with the transformation.

