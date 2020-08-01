Arkansas prosecutor declines to charge officers involved in suspect's death

(CNN) Police officers in the central Arkansas city of Conway have been cleared of wrongdoing in connection with the death of a man who was in custody.

The case has drawn attention because during his arrest, Lionel Morris told officers he could not breathe and three officers each used a foot to restrain him while he was on the ground.

Prosecuting Attorney for the 20th Judicial District Carol Crews said in mid-July she saw no evidence that warranted criminal charges. In an autopsy, Morris' manner of death is classified as undetermined.

In explaining her decision, Crews said, "even when Mr. Morris can be heard on body camera video claiming to be in distress, he was actively refusing arrest and being combative with officers."

On February 4, officers responded to a shoplifting call at a supermarket. Officers were told there were two suspects, a man and a woman.

