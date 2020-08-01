Louisiana-Lafayette assistant football coach D.J. Looney dies at 31

(CNN) University of Louisiana at Lafayette assistant football coach D.J. Looney has died at the age of 31, according to a statement from the school's Department of Athletics.

Looney, who was entering his third season on staff with the Ragin' Cajuns as an assistant offensive line coach, passed away Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field in Lafayette, the statement said.

"At this time, the Department of Athletics asks that fans, friends and acquaintances of Coach Looney keep his family and the football program in their thoughts and prayers," it said.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Department of Athletics mourns the sudden loss of Louisiana Football assistant coach D.J. Looney, who passed away Saturday morning following a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field. pic.twitter.com/7e1DemV5jA — Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns® (@RaginCajuns) August 1, 2020

Looney previously played for the Mississippi State University football team between 2007 and 2010. In a statement, the school said the "entire Mississippi State Family is deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of one of our very own in D.J. Looney."

"D.J. was an outstanding student-athlete and coach and an even better person. He had such a positive personality, attitude and always a smile on his face. D.J. will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him," MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said.

