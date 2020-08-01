Modi leads tributes after Indian politician Amar Singh dies

(CNN) Amar Singh, an Indian politician and former leading figure of the Samajwadi Party, has died aged 64, the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Singh held vast political power within the left-wing party until 2010, when he left the bloc to become an independent politician.

He was subsequently elected as a member of parliament in India's Rajya Sabha by voters in Uttar Pradesh.

Leaders across the Indian political spectrum paid tribute to him on Saturday.

"Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure," Modi wrote. "In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise."

