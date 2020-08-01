Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak that has sickened people in 31 states

(CNN) A multistate outbreak of salmonella poisoning that has sickened almost 400 people in 31 states has been traced back to red onions, federal health officials said.

And a company based in Bakersfield, California is the likely source of the potentially contaminated onions, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

"Although the investigation has determined that red onions are the likely source of this outbreak, Thomson International, Inc. has notified FDA that it will be recalling all varieties of onions that could have come in contact with potentially contaminated red onions, due to the risk of cross-contamination," the agency said in a statement Friday.

The onion recall will include red, white, yellow and sweet onions from Thomson International.

So far salmonella Newport has sickened 396 people and put nearly 60 into the hospital. The first cases were reported between June 19 and July 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Read More