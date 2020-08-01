Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brace helps Arsenal lift the FA Cup against Chelsea

(CNN) Arsenal came from behind to claim the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory against Chelsea thanks to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea took the lead after five minutes through Christian Pulisic, but Arsenal came back strongly midway through the first half when Aubameyang was brought down by Cesar Azpilicueta in the Chelsea box.

The striker converted from the penalty spot, and although Chelsea started the second period strongly, it was captain Aubameyang who gave Arsenal the lead when he found some space in the box and produced a deft chip over Willy Caballero.

Things went from bad to worse for Chelsea as Mateo Kovacic was red-carded following a second yellow shortly after the game's third goal.

Read More