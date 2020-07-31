'Deadly heat wave' forecast for Southwest this weekend, NWS warns

(CNN) The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of Arizona, Nevada and California, including Las Vegas and Phoenix. This warning signifies "dangerously hot conditions up to 120" and is in effect until 9 p.m. PST on Saturday.

"Heat of this magnitude is rare, dangerous, and deadly," said the Phoenix National Weather Service of the temperatures predicted today for much of western Arizona.

A graphic tweeted by the NWS this morning titled "deadly heat wave" advises those in the area to remain aware of the heat and take safety precautions.

Strong high pressure aloft will result in a protracted period of VERY hot temps across the deserts. The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect, and has been extended thru next Monday for the Phoenix, Yuma and Imperial areas. Stay hydrated! #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/Gy6hXUrYqp — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 31, 2020

Temperatures in many southwest cities will reach over 110 degrees Fahrenheit this weekend, posing key health risks. Las Vegas is expected to reach 112 on Friday and Saturday, and Phoenix will hit 114 today. Palm Springs is forecast to hit 120 on Friday, and 118 on Saturday.

