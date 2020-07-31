(CNN) London recorded its hottest temperature of the year Friday, reaching 37.8 degrees Celsius. That's 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

The city's hottest day of the year is now more of a scorcher than Miami's hottest -- 98 degrees Fahrenheit (36.7 degrees Celsius). Atlanta, sometimes referred to as 'Hotlanta,' has only reached a max temperature of 95 degrees Fahrenheit this year (35 degrees Celsius).

Friday's record heat comes as a heat wave broils much of western Europe.

High temperatures anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above normal are being recorded on Friday in much of western Europe, mainly in France, Spain and southern portions of the UK, according to CNN meteorologists.

