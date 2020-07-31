(CNN)London recorded its hottest temperature of the year Friday, reaching 37.8 degrees Celsius. That's 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
The city's hottest day of the year is now more of a scorcher than Miami's hottest -- 98 degrees Fahrenheit (36.7 degrees Celsius). Atlanta, sometimes referred to as 'Hotlanta,' has only reached a max temperature of 95 degrees Fahrenheit this year (35 degrees Celsius).
Friday's record heat comes as a heat wave broils much of western Europe.
High temperatures anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above normal are being recorded on Friday in much of western Europe, mainly in France, Spain and southern portions of the UK, according to CNN meteorologists.
Highs in the region are in the mid-to-upper thirties in Celsius range. Paris has reached 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit), setting the record for hottest temperature this year for the city. Madrid saw a high of 30 degrees Celsius (101 degrees Fahrenheit), continuing the city's hottest week of 2020.
High pressure in northern Africa is responsible for summer heat in the Iberian Peninsula. However, in recent years, other parts of western Europe have endured longer than normal heat waves, so this episode continues that trend.
The heat will remain through Saturday in Paris, with temperatures at 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and while Madrid will continue to reach 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit). London, however, will cool somewhat with a more seasonable 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit).
A strong cold front is poised to put an end to the heat wave by Sunday. The leading edge of the front moves through the UK by Saturday with rain showers. However, stronger thunderstorms with hail are possible across France and Germany by Sunday.