Police chief in California launches inquiry into alleged badge bending rite to indicate fatal shootings

San Francisco (CNN) The police chief in the Northern California city of Vallejo announced an inquiry into his department earlier in the week, saying he is "deeply disturbed" after a news report alleged that some officers in the department had bent their police badges to silently indicate they had shot and killed someone while on duty.

The explosive allegations were first reported by Open Vallejo , which spoke to John Whitney, a former Vallejo police captain. Whitney, according to the report, said he was fired from his position after calling attention to unethical conduct, including the badge bending.

Whitney, the report added, said he learned of the secret practice last year and reported it up the chain of command. The news site reported that at least 14 of the 51 current and former Vallejo officers involved in shootings since 2000 had their badges bent by a colleague shortly after a fatal shooting, citing sources familiar with the practice.

At least one officer named in the Open Vallejo report denied taking part in such a practice. "My badge has never been bent," he told the paper. "That's a lie."

In a statement released Wednesday, Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said the new information had prompted the inquiry and that it would help him "to understand the culture of the department in a greater way and to take corrective action."

Read More