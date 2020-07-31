The Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac becomes the lone player to stand for National Anthem

(CNN) The Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac became the first NBA player to stand for the National Anthem as the league resumed play after a 20-week hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The television broadcast showed Isaac, who is Black, standing as players and coaches from both teams, as well as referees, took a knee during the playing of the National Anthem. The 22-year-old forward was also the only player seen not wearing a "Black Lives Matter" shirt.

Isaac can be seen wearing his Magic game jersey instead.

Social media observers questioned why he chose to abstain from the league-wide protest.

"I'm very curious about — and will be patient for — Jonathan Isaac's explanation here," tweeted basketball writer Dane Moore. "Standing for the anthem is one thing... But seeming to be intentional about *not* wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt.... I dunno, man..."

Read More