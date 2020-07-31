(CNN) Harvey Updyke, the Alabama man who pleaded guilty in 2013 to poisoning Auburn University's landmark oak trees, has died.

His son, Bear Updyke, told AL.com that he died of natural causes in Louisiana on Thursday.

He was 71.

Updyke pleaded guilty to poisoning oak trees that drew generations of Auburn University football fans to Toomer's Corner after big victories. The incident, which happened in 2010, outraged Auburn fans.

He was sentenced to serve at least six months of a three-year sentence for criminal damage to an agricultural facility, the Lee County District Attorney said at the time.

Read More