(CNN) A South Florida newspaper is pleading with Gov. Ron DeSantis to do more amid the surge in coronavirus cases and deaths spreading across Florida.

"Help us all out. Far better that you require people to wear masks in public than to continue fostering conditions that will force another shutdown," the editorial said.

"Your refusal to impose a mask order -- a requirement now in effect in 32 other states -- is out-of-touch with the mainstream. A new Quinnipiac poll found 79 percent of Floridians support a mask requirement, including 60 percent of Republicans. If that's not a mandate, what is?"

DeSantis encourages people to wear masks but is leaving it up to local governments to issue mask mandates, saying a state mandate punishable by law could backfire.

