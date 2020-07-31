A man is shot after he tossed a dagger at a Detroit officer and injured him, police say

(CNN) Detroit police shot a man who was allegedly swinging a sword in the middle of an intersection. When police asked him to stop, he tossed a dagger that left an officer injured, then entered a police patrol vehicle, authorities said.

The man later died.

The incident started Thursday night when officers noticed the man waving a 32-inch sword while they were headed to an unrelated call for service, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.

As soon as the officers got out of their marked police vehicle, the suspect ran in their direction waving the sword, he said.

Officers asked him several times to drop the weapon, but he refused and continued to advance toward them, Craig said. At one point, one of the officers deployed his Taser, but it didn't take effect because the suspect had protective covering over his torso -- similar to what hockey players wear, according to the police chief.

