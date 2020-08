Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signs sweeping police reform bill

(CNN) Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed comprehensive police accountability legislation into law Friday afternoon.

The law institutes a new statewide watchdog for police misconduct, bans "chokeholds" in most instances and puts limits on the ability of police departments to withhold officers' disciplinary records. It also allows individual officers to be held financially liable in civil suits over their actions.

The law requires all departments statewide to equip officers with body-worn cameras and places limits on the military equipment Connecticut police departments can acquire or use.

"These reforms are focused on bringing real change to end the systemic discrimination that exists in our criminal justice and policing systems that have impacted minority communities for far too long," Lamont said in a news release.

Read More