(CNN) New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu left Friday's game against the Atlanta Dream with a reported ankle sprain, according to the team.

The injury happened during the second quarter when Ionescu appeared to roll her left ankle. Ionescu hit the ground and immediately grabbed the ankle. She was helped off the court, putting no weight on her left foot.

Update: Sabrina Ionescu has left the game with what has been reported as an ankle sprain. — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) August 1, 2020

In her second career WNBA game, Ionescu had 33 points, hitting six of 10 three-point shots, to go with seven rebounds and seven assists in a loss to the Dallas Wings on Wednesday. Ionescu had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in her debut on Saturday, a loss to the Seattle Storm.

On Friday, Ionescu had 10 points in 12 minutes against the Dream before suffering the injury. New York fell to 0-3 on the season, losing 84-78 to Atlanta.

Read More