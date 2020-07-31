(CNN) Iranian authorities will allow an Australian ambassador to meet Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a British-Australian university lecturer who was jailed for spying, according to a news agency affiliated with the country's judiciary.

Moore-Gilbert, an academic at the University of Melbourne, has been detained in Iran since 2018. She was found guilty of espionage last year and sentenced to 10 years in prison; on Tuesday, she was transferred to a women's prison notorious for human rights violations

"The person convicted of espionage is scheduled to meet with the Australian ambassador on Sunday," according to Iranian news agency Mizan. "Following the publication of a claim in cyberspace that Moore Gilbert was in poor physical condition, the Mizan reporter found out that the prisoner was in perfect health," said the report.

A spokesperson for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to CNN that its ambassador to Iran will be allowed to make a consular visit to Moore-Gilbert "shortly."

"Dr Moore-Gilbert's case is one of the Australian government's highest priorities, including for our embassy officials in Tehran," the spokesperson said. "We hold Iran responsible for Dr. Moore-Gilbert's safety and well-being."

