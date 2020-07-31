This month has been filled with a variety of “Black Friday in July” sales and savings, but just because we’re hurtling headfirst into August doesn’t mean the discounts are going anywhere. There are still plenty of deals to be had on everything you need for your home, your closet and your gadget collection. See below for some of the most exciting markdowns to shop this weekend, and continue to bask in all the summertime savings.

Tech and electronics

Lifeproof

Samsung

No matter what kind of gadget you want from Samsung, chances are it’s on sale at Best Buy. Shop the Samsung 3-Day Sale through Sunday, and find major savings on TVs, smartphones, smartwatches and audio setups, along with appliances like refrigerators and ranges.

Otterbox and Lifeproof

Pick up a new case or accessory for your phone at a discount, now through August 1. Both Otterbox and Lifeproof are offering 20% off sitewide, so you can score anything from a new screen protector to outdoor gear, including coolers, for less.

Home and health

TempurPedic

Lowe’s

Light up your home — and cool it down — with savings on select lighting and ceiling fans at Lowe’s. Over 500 items are up to 25% off, so you’re sure to find something to brighten up any room in your house.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is currently running an expansive home promotion, featuring up over 80,000 (yes, you read that correctly!) items on sale, from kitchen appliances — we’ve spied brands like Instant Pot and Roomba on sale — to linens and furniture. Plus, use code FAMILY at checkout to stack 20% off on top of the already solid discounts.

TempurPedic

Now through August 3, save $200 on bes-selling TEMPUR-Adapt mattress and $300 on the TEMPUR-Ergo Power Base. Plus, take 40% off all mattress toppers and 30% off TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress. Your best night’s sleep ever awaits.

Fashion and beauty

Nike PHOTO: Nike

Reebok

Give your workout routine (or athleisure collection) a boost with an extra 50% off already marked down styles at Reebok’s Outlet. Use code OUTLET50 at checkout to apply the discount to your cart.

Merrell

Your outdoorsy activities have an upgrade in store thanks to Merrell’s Semi-Annual Sale. Right now, you can take up to 50% off more than 500 pairs of shoes, technical apparel and utilitarian accessories for men, women and kids, all of which will serve you well on hikes, camping trips and beyond.

Nike

Need new gear from Nike? There’s quite a few discounts to choose from. Direct from the brand, you can take 25% off styles from next season. Meanwhile, at Nordstrom Rack, save on over 600 items for the whole family.

Columbia

Outdoor brand Columbia is showing their loyalty members extra love. Right now, Greater Rewards Members can save an extra 20% off sale items. Best of all, it’s free to join the program, so you can snag the discount now even if you hadn’t previously signed up.

Jachs New York

Stock up on summer henleys from Jachs this weekend. Short- and long-sleeved styles are starting at just $17 when you use code HNLY for a total of up to 80% off. Trust us, you’ll be living in these shirts season after season.

New York & Co

If you’re shopping on Friday, you’ll find one-day savings on tons of apparel using code FORYOU70. Plus, through Saturday, you can take an extra 20% off with code WKEND20, all on top of the brand’s already very reasonable prices.

Calvin Klein

The iconic brand is taking up to 30% off sitewide, plus an extra 40% off clearance items. No to mention, when you purchase two or more items, you’ll qualify for free shipping, so it’s as good a time as ever to stock up on underwear and more.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.