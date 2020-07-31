Buying in bulk has always been a financially savvy option, and it’s been a particularly great idea during quarantine because it allows you to take fewer trips to the store. So consider shopping — and saving — at warehouse stores like Sam’s Club, which offers members-only access to buying products in bulk at discounted prices.

A Club membership at Sam’s Club is $45 per year for access to instant savings, a Sam’s Club MasterCard, fuel savings at select locations and access to Sam’s Club Tire and Battery Center, plus up to eight add-on memberships. A Sam’s Club Plus membership is $100 per year and features the same perks as a Club membership in addition to cash rewards, free shipping, free select prescriptions, optical savings and 16 add-on memberships. Sam’s Club also offers military membership discounts and discounts designed for college students.

Best of all, Sam’s Club’s offerings range from produce and grocery items to home appliances and electronics. The company also offers in-club pickup in addition to shipping for select items. And now until August 9, you’ll find instant savings on top products. See our picks below.

Food and beverages

Big Party Snack Box, 75-Count ($54.98, originally $69.98; samsclub.com)

Big Party Snack Box, 75-Count

Perfect for snacking during quarantine, there’s something in this variety pack for everyone in the house.

Snack Box Pros Large Assorted K-Cup Box, 84-Count ($47.88, originally $63.88; samsclub.com)

Snack Box Pros Large Assorted K-Cup Box, 84-Count

Whether you’re commuting to the office or just to your couch, that fresh cup of coffee in the morning is vital.

Large Healthy Snack Box, 48-Count ($54.78, originally $64.78; samsclub.com)

Large Healthy Snack Box, 48-Count

Snacktime gets a healthier upgrade with this 48-count box.

Kind Chocolate Chunk Energy Bars, 22-Count ($14.98, originally $18.98; samsclub.com)

Kind Chocolate Chunk Energy Bars, 22-Count

Granola bars are a staple snack item, and these Kind bars are a great option when you’re looking for something sweet.

Glaceau Vitaminwater Variety Pack, 20-Pack ($11.98, originally $15.48; samsclub.com)

Glaceau Vitaminwater Variety Pack, 20-Pack

This 20-pack of Vitaminwater includes XXX Acai-Blueberry Pomegranate, Power-C Dragonfruit and Refresh Tropical Mango flavors.

Electronics

Moto G Stylus 128GB Unlocked in Mystic Indigo ($269.98, originally $299.98; samsclub.com)

Moto G Stylus 128GB Unlocked in Mystic Indigo

Featured in our budget-friendly smartphone roundup, this phone comes unlocked so you can connect to any carrier.

Garmin Vivomove HR Smartwatch ($129.98, originally $189.98; samsclub.com)

Garmin Vivomove HR Smartwatch

This smartwatch lets you track calories, steps and sleep patterns and gives you notifications for incoming calls, texts and even calendar events. Plus, the design is sleek and unique.

Samsung 70” Class TU700D-Series Crystal Ultra HD 4K Smart TV ($647.99, originally $747.99; samsclub.com)

Samsung 70" Class TU700D-Series Crystal Ultra HD 4K Smart TV

Snag a new 70-inch 4K smart TV, featuring an ultra crisp, crystal clear picture, for $100 off its usual price.

Home appliances

Ninja Smart Screen Kitchen System ($119.98, originally $149.98; samsclub.com)

Ninja Smart Screen Kitchen System

This Ninja appliance is almost everything you’ll need in the kitchen in one device. It includes Ninja’s Total Crushing Pitcher, a single-serve cup and the Precision Processor.

Frigidaire Cool Connect Smart Portable Air Conditioner with WiFi Control ($499, originally $599; samsclub.com)

Frigidaire Cool Connect Smart Portable Air Conditioner with WiFi Control

As the summer heats up, this portable air conditioner can help cool down your house or apartment quickly without taking up space on your windowsill.

Shark Rocket Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum ($189.98, originally $229.98; samsclub.com)

Shark Rocket Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

This vacuum is super lightweight at only 7.5 pounds and gives you the convenience of cordless cleaning. It will run for 40 minutes in standard mode after one charge.

For more great Sam’s Club deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.