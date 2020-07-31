Leaving the house has gotten a little more complicated lately — you grab your keys, phone, wallet, trusty face mask (or face shield) and maybe even some hand sanitizer. But just because you now have more to manage before walking out the door doesn’t mean your style has to slip this summer.

You can still have an adorable warm-weather-ready wardrobe that reflects your personal style while also staying safe. And one of the easiest ways to do that right now is to treat yourself to a new pair of comfortable summer-ready sandals or breathable, playful flats. Whether you’re making a quick trip to the grocery store, heading back to work or trying to fully immerse yourself in the staycation experience, these top-rated shoes will avoid making your feet or personal fashion suffer, all for less than $100.

Born San Isabel Sandal ($55.99, originally $80; zappos.com)

Born San Isabel Sandal

These leather-lined, cushioned sandals easily slip on and have a slingback strap to secure your feet in all day.

Timberland Santorini Sun Ankle Strap Sandal ($90, originally $100; zappos.com)

Timberland Santorini Sun Ankle Strap Sandal

While Timberland might be most recognized for its line of sturdy boots, these platform sandals are perfect for those who want a little height without the hassle of heels.

Teva Original Universal (starting at $49.95; zappos.com)

Teva Original Universal

Tevas are the ultimate outdoor adventure sandals, providing durability and grip that make walking on any terrain a breeze. Available in a slew of different colors and patterns, there’s sure to be a style for everyone.

Chinese Laundry Matcha d’Orsay Flat ($59.90, originally $99.95; nordstrom.com)

Chinese Laundry Matcha d'Orsay Flat

These Chinese Laundry flats have more coverage than regular summer sandals and add a polished finish to office or business wear.

Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal ($99.95; nordstrom.com)

Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal

This pair of sandals has cork footbeds that are designed to support and shape to your feet. While they may take a few wears to fully break in, the final result is a casual shoe that offers stability and style. And just check out all those cute color options.

Skansen Strut Leather Clog ($89; modcloth.com)

Skansen Strut Leather Clog

Who says clogs can’t be comfy? These ergonomically designed Swedish platform clogs are easy to pair with any summertime outfit and promise to keep your feet fresh for daylong events.

The Meg Slide Sandal ($49.99, originally $98; madewell.com)

The Meg Slide Sandal

These bestselling Madewell sandals with vibrant multicolored straps can bring a little more pizzazz to a simple casual dress and last from the office to a socially distanced outdoor gathering.

Sandalup Women’s Elastic Flat Sandals (starting at $8.99; amazon.com)

Sandalup Women's Elastic Flat Sandals

An affordable favorite on Amazon, these elastic flats come in three different styles and 12 different colors. While they may not be ideal if you need highly supportive sandals, they can easily handle day trips to the beach or pool.

Lucky Brand Women’s Mindra Espadrille Wedge Sandal (starting at $26.99; amazon.com)

Lucky Brand Women's Mindra Espadrille Wedge Sandal

These Lucky Brand sandals with a memory foam insole are available in over 10 different colors, making it easy to choose the one that works best with your warm-weather wardrobe.

The Samira Flat Sandal in Leather ($79.99, originally $98; madewell.com)

The Samira Flat Sandal in Leather

We’re already dreaming about long summer walks in these fun rainbow sandals that will quite literally go with anything.

Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA Sandals (starting at $34.23; amazon.com)

Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA Sandals

This alternative Birkenstock option isn’t just cheaper, but waterproof, too.

Toms Women’s Majorca Cutout Sandal (starting at $40.96; amazon.com)

Toms Women's Majorca Cutout Sandal

If you’ve turned your home into a personal oasis, these shoes are just what you need to complete your luxury resort look. Zippers and a back heel strap ensure that your feet stay strapped in and looking fantastic.

UO Lia Fisherman Heeled Sandal ($59; urbanoutfitters.com)

UO Lia Fisherman Heeled Sandal

These fisherman sandals are cushioned for comfort and look great on or off any fish boat.

The Heidi Slingback Sandal in Spotted Calf Hair ($79.99, originally $108; madewell.com)

The Heidi Slingback Sandal in Spotted Calf Hair

Available in silver, snakeskin and this gorgeous spotted calf hair, we’ve got a serious crush on this versatile slingback sandal that Madewell shoppers absolutely love.

BC Footwear United Vegan Sandal ($89; urbanoutfitters.com)

BC Footwear United Vegan Sandal

Courtesy of BC Footwear, a 100% PETA-approved vegan shoewear company, these structured shoes are lightweight and have padded soles for comfort.

Steve Madden Teenie Sandal ($81.95; nordstrom.com)

Steve Madden Teenie Sandal

With a stack platform to give you some comfortable height, we love the faux snakeskin detailing across the straps, and it also comes in a neutral brown.

Sorel Women’s Ella Sandals ($80; macys.com)

Sorel Women's Ella Sandals

These Sorel sandals with a rubber sole and subtle platform heel are simple enough to pair with any outfit and secure enough to hold your feet in all day.

Kenneth Cole New York Women’s Olivia Espadrille Peep-Toe Wedges ($50, originally $100; macys.com)

Kenneth Cole New York Women's Olivia Espadrille Peep-Toe Wedges

Sturdy wedges are a summer essential. A bright pair of these Kenneth Cole wedges will dress up any outfit and add a pop of vibrant color.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers’ listed prices at the time of publication.