CNN Underscored partnered with Boutique Rugs to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved at all in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

The perfect rug really ties a room together, but what’s perfect for one person isn’t necessarily going to float everyone’s boat. So when it comes to turning an unremarkable room into an essential area of your home, go somewhere that not only boasts top-notch quality, but also a range of styles — one of which is sure to tickle your fancy.

Boutique Rugs fulfills both those requirements, offering 10,000 designs made from the best materials. Best of all, the retailer can accommodate basically any budget, from under $100 to over $1,000, and offers free shipping on all rugs. And now, you can save big at Boutique Rugs at the Summer Black Friday Sale using code SBF60 for 60% off through August 9.

But let’s get back to that dizzying array of choices, so you can find a new rug for every room of your home.

First, take a look at the One of a Kind selection. The rugs in the collection are hand knotted, made from hand spun wool and come in a variety of patterns. You’ll find that each rug is unique and will give your room a traditional feel.

Need a rug for that parlor filled with antiques? You might go for something like the popular Newalla rug, which is pre-faded yet intricately beautiful, and looks like something that was intended to protect the mahogany floors of a Victorian mansion. For, say, a kid’s bedroom, there’s the Lewisberry area rug, a bright, comfy option with pink, teal and aqua trapezoids that you could see your tween lounging the night away on. Mom and Dad, on the other hand, might like the more subtle vibes of the Burdette area rug, with its understated monochromatic patterns and all-around laid-back look.

All three of the aforementioned rugs are Turkish-made, medium pile and start at just under $34 during this sale.

Essentially, Boutique Rugs has something for every room in your house, from the nursery to the entry hall, master bedroom and family room. There are traditional rugs made from wool and other natural fibers to synthetics that don’t sacrifice aesthetics or comfort for convenience or cost. But Boutique Rugs isn’t just rugs, so you can also find what you need to turn a humdrum home into a happening pad. There’s color-coordinated bedding to go with your new rug, fuzzy white poufs (the Angola), Southwestern-themed fabric wall hangings (the Coronado), jute-covered amphorae (the Dalby decorative accent) and even lighting, like a mirrored-glass table lamp (the Lentner).

So be sure to shop before the sale is over to score a significant discount.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.