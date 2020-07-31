While some of the best TVs on the market feature the smartest interfaces to date, they still come with their limitations. Perhaps your favorite apps aren’t supported or your go-to streaming service isn’t built in.

The solution? Streaming sticks and boxes. These handy devices enhance even the smartest of TVs, enabling users to access tons of streaming services and cast content from their phone, tablet or laptop. A good streaming stick or box can actually help lengthen a TV’s lifespan by adding smarts and upgrading picture quality so you don’t have to upgrade as often.

You may already be familiar with the heavy hitters in the streaming sticks domain — Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and Google’s Chromecast — but picking the right one isn’t always a simple choice. Which serves the most use cases? Which is best for your particular needs? What does each bring to the viewing experience? And which will stretch your dollars furthest?

To solve your analysis paralysis, we tested 10 of the top streaming sticks and boxes and found three devices that stood out from the pack:

A quick look at the winners

Roku’s Ultra streaming box is one of the more powerful devices we tested. There’s almost zero lag time between waking it up and streaming content, leading to a hiccup-free streaming experience. On top of that, the Roku Ultra can upscale content to deliver the best picture possible on your TV — even on older-model TVs that don’t offer the latest and greatest picture quality — and supports everything from HD to 4K. While all of our top picks meet the 4K threshold, the Ultra does so at a noticeably quicker rate, so you’ll never experience content that skips or appears blurry for a few frames. At $99.99, the Roku Ultra undercuts other big hitters like the Fire TV Cube and Apple TV 4K. While it’s not as full-featured as the latter (namely, the Roku doesn’t offer Peacock or HBO Max), you’re not sacrificing much, if anything, in terms of everyday streaming quality. It’s the perfect cross-section of value and performance for most consumers.

For an extra $80, the Apple TV 4K takes things a bit further, as it’s the only streamer we tested that supports Peacock and HBO Max in addition to the same thousands of streaming options you get with the Roku Ultra. It similarly upscales content to 4K UHD quality with support for HDR but steps that up a few notches with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which work with supported content to increase highlights and contrast. Since it’s deeply integrated with your iPhone (and, really, any Apple-made device), it allows you to autofill logins for services, use your iOS keyboard for easier typing and cast content via AirPlay 2 to easily get photos or videos on the big screen.

At a wallet-friendly $49.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K performed superbly in our testing. It has the necessary tropes like 4K HDR quality and a host of streaming services. Though the user interface is a bit cluttered, the processor inside allows you to navigate it with ease. Better yet, it’s tied to your Amazon account out of the box and will already have some recommended content for you based on past viewing behaviors. Alexa is built in to handle your entertainment requests but can also be used to control your smart home. While Roku has a wider selection of services (Vudu and Google Play Store are not on board here), the Stick 4K has the core services covered, like Netflix and Hulu, at half the price as our top pick.

A deeper dive into the winners

Best overall streaming device: Roku Ultra ($99.99;