(CNN) An Indian serial killer who admitted his involvement in the murder of more than 50 taxi drivers whose bodies were dumped in a crocodile-infested canal has been caught by police after he fled to another state while out of prison on parole.

Between 2002 to 2004, Devender Sharma was convicted of murdering up to seven taxi drivers and sentenced to life in prison in Jaipur, a city in the northern state of Rajasthan.

After spending 16 years in jail, the 62-year-old was given a short parole in January. But when his 20 days on the outside were up, Sharma didn't return to prison, according to Indian police.

On Wednesday -- around six months after he went missing -- Indian police arrested Sharma in the country's capital Delhi, where he had been living with a widow who he had married since failing to return from parole.

When questioned, Sharma confessed that he had broken his parole conditions and didn't plan to return to jail, according to a news release Wednesday from Delhi police.

