Heavy rain to cause life threatening flooding across the lower Missouri Valley

(CNN) A slow-moving system will dump three to six inches of rain on the lower Missouri Valley over the next three to four days, creating a dangerous flooding threat.

Some rivers in the area are high or near flood stage, and the ground is already saturated in many places, making the situation especially concerning.

The system will move from Oklahoma through Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee over the next several days, dumping torrential rains along the way. Urban flooding, stream flooding, and river flooding are expected.

Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, and Springfield, Missouri, will see localized downpours on top of an already saturated ground, causing much of it to run off. People living near small streams and rivers will be at greatest risk.

Our focus for heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding continues to stretch from the Central Plains across the Mid MS and TN Valleys into the Mid Atlantic states over the next three days. Flash flood watches are in effect for portions of the area. pic.twitter.com/gXVFOzhDpB — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) July 30, 2020

Read More