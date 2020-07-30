Hottest temperatures of the year expected in Western Europe

(CNN) High temperatures anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above normal are expected on Friday in much of western Europe, mainly in France, Spain and southern portions of the UK, according to CNN meteorologists.

Highs in the region will remain in mid to upper thirty degree Celsius range. Paris will reach 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) and London will hit 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit), setting the record for hottest temperature this year for both cities. Madrid will see a high of 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit), continuing the city's hottest week of 2020.

Record-setting heat will hit parts of Western Europe Friday.

High pressure in northern Africa is responsible for summer heat in the Iberian Peninsula. However, in recent years, other parts of western Europe have endured longer than normal heat waves, so this episode continues that trend.

The heat continues through Saturday for Paris at 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and Madrid continuing to reach 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit), while London will cool somewhat with a more seasonable 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit).

