Rutgers football team in quarantine following a social gathering and players testing positive for Covid-19

(CNN) The entire Rutgers University football program is under quarantine and has temporarily halted all in-person activities, all the result of individuals attending a gathering.

At least 15 players have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, according to New Jersey State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

"We have had several circumstances where indoor and outdoor gatherings in our state have led to community clusters of Covid-19. ... There's been an outbreak among Rutgers football players with 15 of them currently testing positive," she said during a news conference Wednesday, listing other outbreaks across the state.

A Rutgers Athletics spokesperson, however, could neither confirm to CNN that the cases were tied to a gathering nor provide further details.

The Middlesex County Office of Health Services was not immediately available for comment.

