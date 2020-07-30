NBA players took a knee before kicking off the league's reopened season

(CNN) Players with the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz restarted the NBA's season by kneeling during the National Anthem.

Moments ago just before tip off, the players, coaches and game officials all took a knee.

The players also wore black "Black Lives Matter" shirts both during warm-ups and the National Anthem.

Some contained messages like, "Equality," "I am a man," "Ally," and, "Say her name," sending a clear message in support of the social justice movement.

See the moment

The @PelicansNBA & @utahjazz kneel for the National Anthem ahead of the NBA restart. pic.twitter.com/TCFolP06HM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 30, 2020

