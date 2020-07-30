Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand donate $2.5 million to three organizations to combat Black voter suppression

(CNN) Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are donating $2.5 million toward fighting Black voter suppression.

One million dollars is being donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. and $1 million to the Formerly Incarcerated and Convicted People and Families Movement. The Black Voters Matter organization will receive $500,000, according to a statement by the Jordan Brand

The commitment is part of a $100 million, 10-year pledge that Jordan and the Jordan Brand announced on June 5 to "impact the fight against systemic racism." The pledge focuses on three areas: social justice, economic justice, and education and awareness.

"We understand that one of the main ways we can change systemic racism is at the polls," Jordan said in a statement

"We know it will take time for us to create the change we want to see, but we are working quickly to take action for the Black Community's voice to be heard."

