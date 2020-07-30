An item found in an officer's Starbucks coffee was not a tampon, LA investigators say

(CNN) A "furry cloth substance" found in the Starbucks coffee of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer last month was not a tampon, authorities said.

Based on evidence, investigators concluded the item was possibly a cleaning cloth commonly used by store employees, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, which investigated the case.

"The investigation was unable to prove malicious intent on the part of the store employee," it said Tuesday.

On June 19, an unidentified officer from the Los Angeles Police Department reported he found the item inside his drink purchased at a Starbucks inside a Target store in Diamond Bar -- about 30 miles from Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old said he used a credit card that had "significant features" implying he was a police officer to purchase the drink. He went to the bathroom while the drink was being prepared and returned when it was almost completed, according to the report.

