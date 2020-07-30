Missouri police officer who killed Michael Brown faces no charges

(CNN) No charges will be filed against former Ferguson, Missouri, police Officer Darren Wilson after a reinvestigation into the 2014 shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said Thursday.

The investigation didn't exonerate Wilson, Bell said.

"Although this case represents one of the most significant moments in St. Louis' history, the question for this office was a simple one," Bell said. "Could we prove beyond a reasonable doubt that when Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown, he committed murder or manslaughter under Missouri law?"

"After an independent and in-depth review of the evidence, we cannot prove that he did," Bell said.

