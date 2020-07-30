Organization that runs Bronx Zoo apologizes for putting an African man on display in its Monkey House

(CNN) For one week in 1906, the Bronx Zoo in New York kept a man from Central Africa in an enclosure in its monkey house

There, he stayed trapped in an iron cage with an orangutan while hundreds of people watched.

Now, 114 years later, the organization that runs the zoo is apologizing.

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) issued a statement on Wednesday formally apologizing for the imprisonment and display of Ota Benga at the Bronx Zoo.

"We deeply regret that many people and generations have been hurt by these actions or by our failure previously to publicly condemn and denounce them," WCS President and CEO Cristián Samper wrote.

Read More