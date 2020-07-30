A Black Lives Matter mural is defaced with red, white and blue paint in Washington state

(CNN) A colorful Black Lives Matter mural was defaced this week, with vandals attempting to obscure "Black" with red, white and blue paint.

The 140-foot mural is on the side of a building in downtown Spokane, Washington -- sponsored in part by Terrain, a local arts nonprofit. Terrain, along with digital advertising agencies 14Four and Seven2, hired 16 artists to decorate and paint each letter in Black Lives Matter, according to CNN affiliate KXLY.

To some, though, it was insulting. The mural, completed less than two weeks ago, was vandalized on Wednesday.

But the community isn't letting the negative response hinder the effort. A fundraiser to restore the mural has already raised more than $10,000.

"It took dozens of people working with love to make this project happen, and only one or two filled with hate to deface it," Terrain said in a statement posted to Facebook . "We outnumber them, but we can't be still or silent."

