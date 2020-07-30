Botox could ease depression in addition to wrinkles, study finds

(CNN) Botox injections may do more than erase the signs of age, or prevent you from feeling painful migraines — they may alleviate depression as well, a new study confirms.

Doctors inject Botox to smooth facial wrinkles and treat health problems such as severe sweating, uncontrollable blinking, chronic migraines, overactive bladders and neurological disorders that cause muscle contractions and pain in the neck and shoulders.

How, and for how long, the treatment might work for depression is unclear, but researchers have thought that Botox may disrupt a feedback loop between negative facial expressions in the glabellar region — behind the skin between the eyebrows and above the nose, where our "grief muscles" are — and negative emotions. Because of this hypothesis, those studies mainly used forehead injections to attempt to treat depression, but were limited in terms of sample size, shaky methodologies, injection sites and mixed results.

Botox for different conditions

To address the limitations of prior studies, the researchers analyzed more than 45,000 reports of adverse events resulting from Botox treatments from the US Food and Drug Administration's Adverse Event Reporting System . The system supports surveillance of adverse effects of drugs reported by patients, health care professionals and drug manufacturers to the FDA through MedWatch , the FDA's Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.

They divided patients into eight groups corresponding to the medical symptoms most frequently treated with Botox. These were:

cosmetic use for wrinkles, face lifts, dermal fillers or more

migraine

limb spasms or spasticity (when muscles stiffen or tighten and prevent movement, speech and walking)

neck pain

involuntary blinking or spasming of their eyelids

excessive sweating

excessive drooling

neurological and urinary bladder disorders

Each cohort was separated into two groups, in which one group received Botox for their conditions and the other did not. Patients who received Botox injections to treat excessive sweating, facial wrinkles, migraine, spasticity and spasms reported depression 40% to 88% less often than people who underwent different treatments for the same conditions.

"We found that (the effect) doesn't depend on the location of the injection and it doesn't depend on the (medical conditions), which are quite diverse for Botox," said Ruben Abagyan, the lead author of the study and a professor in the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of California, San Diego.

"The implications of that are fascinating because it means that depression can be cured with different (means) and not necessarily by injection in one of the facial muscles, which may be unwanted in some cases," Abagyan added.

How cosmetic changes might shift mood

Although the facial feedback loop hypothesis is a "plausible and substantiated mechanism," the study said, the findings may suggest that there are other, more complex ways through which Botox might have an antidepressant effect.

A Botox could be transported to central nervous system structures that are involved in regulating our mood and emotions. 2019 study found that Botox injections for muscle spasms may go beyond the injection site and affect the opposing muscle groups and reflexes through changing neural activity.

"A fraction of that gets into systemic distribution through the blood stream ... and then somehow it gets into the brain and maybe affects different locations" that might be connected to depression, Abagyan said.

The interaction between muscles and mood isn't limited to the facial feedback process.

Muscle tension in various body regions is a common symptom in depression and may be both a physical manifestation of the disorder and a booster of a depressed mood. This is why progressive muscle relaxation , which mentally relaxes a person by tensing and then relaxing their muscles, is an established treatment in the psychiatry field.

Depression is associated with increased muscle tone , which describes the maintenance of the partial contraction of muscles. Reduction in muscle tone as a result of Botox injections, which weaken muscles, might counteract depression.

"Imagine that when you get depressed, that not just one location on your forehead — which forms this frown wrinkle — but all the muscles get stressed and constricted," Abagyan said. "Then there is a distributed muscle memory. By breaking that memory by basically relaxing all of them, you break the feedback between the head and the muscles in this case."