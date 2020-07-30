Ex-Marine jailed for 9 years by Russian court. US envoy says trial was 'theater of the absurd'

(CNN) A Moscow court sentenced former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed to nine years in prison Thursday for endangering "life and health" of Russian police officers in an altercation, state-run news agency TASS reported -- a sentence that drew swift condemnation from the top US diplomat in Russia.

Reed, 29, was taken into custody last year after a night of heavy drinking during a visit to Russia to visit a longtime girlfriend Alina Tsybulnik, according to TASS and Reed's family.

Police told state-run news agency RIA-Novosti that Reed was involved in an altercation with two women and a police unit that arrived at the scene following complaints of a disturbance and took him to a police station. Police alleged Reed resisted the arrest, attacked the driver, hit another policeman, caused the car to swerve by grabbing the wheel and created a hazardous situation on the road, RIA stated.

But Reed and his family asserted in a statement to CNN that the charges were false, and accused the Russian police of making false and conflicting statements and of suppressing evidence that could exonerate him.

"He has no memory of the evening past drinking vodka and being asked to toast many times," the statement published by Reed's family said.

Read More