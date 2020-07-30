With summer in full swing, it’s birthday party season for a lot of little ones. But in our new normal, it’s hard to know if it’s possible to throw a birthday party responsibly. While you may see others on social media celebrating, it’s important to listen to the experts and take the proper precautions. If you do so, you can celebrate with friends and family while staying safe and having fun.

“The only safe thing is not to have the party. Let’s be clear about that,” says Jason Farley, professor of nursing, infectious disease-trained nurse epidemiologist and nurse practitioner in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Johns Hopkins Schools of Nursing and Medicine.

However, if you want to have a celebration, you can minimize and mitigate risk, Farley says. Because, despite the pandemic, celebrations still matter and help build a community to support children, even if it’s virtual for now.

“Mitigation is to keep it small, know who’s coming and set risk mitigation strategies upfront,” Farley explains. “Risk mitigation strategies would be communicating to folks, ‘Please don’t come if you have symptoms, please monitor for anything that’s out of the ordinary and we are great to have you on Zoom.’ Create space and opportunity for people to be there virtually.”

Plan socially distant activities

“If they’re outside and they’re playing games, think about the games you play with children at a birthday party,” says Farley. “If you have the space, a kickball game would be much better to do than something that’s in really close proximity.” Skip the bounce castle this year and try these fun games and activities instead.

Hand out fun masks

“When I personally have had small gatherings, I do my best to implement the same risk mitigation plan: Please don’t come if you’re symptomatic,” Farley says. “I’m asking you, we’re all going to be outside. If you’re coming inside, wear a mask into any space that’s enclosed. If people are coming inside for the restroom, just put on your mask.”

Make a virtual party fun

If you and your family feel more comfortable with a virtual party over Zoom — which the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control says is the lowest-risk gathering — or if you’re hosting a small group, make it into an event with balloons, music and more.

