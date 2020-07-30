Some people run hot all the time, some wake up hot, some find themselves sweaty in the middle of the night and some experience all of the above. It’s not always the greatest feeling, and it can be a sign of something serious, but many times it can be related to hormonal changes, menopause, premenopause or just an overheated environment.

Feeling hot can also simply make it harder to sleep, and according to research, the ideal temperature for sleep is actually a chilly 65 degrees Fahrenheit. There’s good news though! An overheated environment can be fixed with just a few tweaks to your sleeping situation, like cooling bedding and gels or lightweight toppers for when it’s stupid hot out.

Bedding cooldown

The best place to start chilling out your nighttime routine is with your bedding, whether it’s linen, sheets with cooling technology or a pillow that you won’t have to keep flipping over to the cold side all night.

California Design Den 400-Thread-Count 100% Pure Cotton Sheet Set (starting at $39.99, originally starting at $49.99; amazon.com)

With more than 13,000 reviews, this 100% cotton sheet set is an Amazon favorite. The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, and you can take your pick of anything from pastel solids to paisley and polka dots. See more of our favorite cooling sheets here.

MySheetsRock The Regulator (starting at $139; mysheetsrock.com)

“It gets SO hot in Florida and these sheets did the trick!” writes one 5-star reviewer of these temperature-regulating sheets. “I’ve tried other bamboo sheets and these are by far the best.”

Made with bamboo rayon, these are designed to wick away moisture and even minimize smell. Just look how silky they look too.

Fab Dreams 100% Organic Cotton Queen Ivory Sheet Set ($62.99; amazon.com)

These top-rated lightweight sheets are made from organic cotton in a percale weave, which can help keep you cool and sweat-free.

Brooklinen Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle (starting at $435; brooklinen.com)

Instantly turn your bed into a cool sleep oasis with this one-stop-shopping bundle that includes a full sheet set, duvet cover and extra pillowcases, all in lightweight linen. There’s lots of really gorgeous colors to choose from as well.

Codi Air Eucalyptus Comforter (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)

There’s something about the weight of a comforter that makes rest so much nicer, and this cooling eucalyptus comforter adds weight without being too hot.

Nest Bedding The Cool Pillow (starting at $119; nestbedding.com)

For those of you who are always flipping over your pillow to find the cool side, this is the pillow for you. Almost icy to the touch and ultra plush, it’s filled with shredded “gel foam” that helps regulate your temperature through the night.

Classic Brands Reversible Gel and Memory Foam Bed Pillow ($29.99; amazon.com)

For a more affordable option, this memory foam pillow has cooling gel on one side so you can truly get the coolest sleep of your life.

Leisure Town Queen Cooling Mattress Pad ($33.91, originally $48.90; amazon.com)

With more than 8,500 reviews, this top-rated cotton mattress topper is filled with a down alternative to deliver comfort that reviewers love without heat and sweat.

Nest Bedding The Cool Mattress Protector (starting at $109; nestbedding.com)

Cool to the touch and deep enough to fit any mattress — and even additional topper — this is great for those who really want to protect their mattress while keeping it cool. And no, despite it being waterproof, it doesn’t make any sort of crinkling sound.

YnM Bamboo Weighted Blanket (starting at $55.90; amazon.com)

Just because you run a little warm doesn’t mean you have to give up the comfort of a weighted blanket. This high-rated cooling weighted blanket is made of breathable bamboo, which can help regulate your body temperature.

Tranquility Cool-to-the-Touch Weighted Blanket (starting at $39.97; walmart.com)

We’ve tried this weighted blanket for several months now and we absolutely adore it. Cool on one side and plush on the other, it’s available in both 15- and 20-pound versions.

Cooling accessories

Keeping cool overnight isn’t just about your sheets — items like curtains can even have an effect on your sleeping situation.

Turquoize Thermal Insulated Solid Grommet Blackout Curtains (starting at $28.99; amazon.com)

Keep the sunlight out of your bedroom during the day with these high-rated blackout curtains. When you’re ready to sleep, these make sure it will be cool and comfortable.

Deny Designs Little Arrow Design Co. Farmhouse Diamond Blackout Window Panel (starting at $89; nordstrom.com)

These stylish curtains don’t look like your typical blackout curtains, but they’ll keep the light out and your room and look chic doing it.

Crane & Canopy Blue Colorblock Linen Throw ($90; craneandcanopy.com)

Whether you’re taking a nap on the couch or you just want a light covering on your bed, we love this luxurious and lightweight throw on a warm summer night.

Up your air flow

Stuffy room? Get cool air moving in and hot air moving off your body with some top-rated fans.

Honeywell QuietSet 5-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan ($48.49; target.com)

With more than 400 reviews, this fan is a Target shopper fave, with one writing, “I use it in all the bedrooms and family room, and it seems to circulate the air across most of the room.”

Lasko Portable Electric 42-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan (starting at $62.72; amazon.com or starting at $64.64, originally starting at $77.99; walmart.com)

With nearly 8,000 reviews on Amazon, shoppers love this machine for how quietly it runs and, at the price, just how powerful its cooling powers are.

Vornado VFan Mini Classic Personal Vintage Circulator ($38.15, originally $59.99; amazon.com or $39.99; target.com)

Personal fan more your jam? This vintage-looking cutie will sit on your nightstand and keep you cool while you snooze.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers’ listed prices at the time of publication.